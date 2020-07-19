Writer: Pleased businesses are leading on masks; sorry Washington isn't

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am pleased to see some of the businesses are taking that lead and requiring masks in their establishments.

It is too bad the federal government chose to ignore the scientific community regarding the use of masks.

It is too bad the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the state GOP chose to cut the legs out from under the state's elected leaders through their actions regarding Stay and Home and other health protection matters. Unfortunately, it seems all they can do is recommend not require the use of masks.

It is too bad the local leaders of the city and county of Kenosha have not acted to protect citizens with a mask requirement.

The number of active cases and deaths continue to rise. Herd mentality is NOT working.

Please, WEAR THE MASK! Protect yourself, your family and others..... It is no different than wearing a seat belt... A minor inconvenience.

Linda Spaulding

Kenosha

