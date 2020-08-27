Writer: Poll worker with coronavirus example of why to mail in votes

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My wife has been a poll worker for the past 12 or 15 years, she worked August 11 for the primary election. They didn't provide PPE (personal protective equipment) like Robin Voss got.

We got a call August 19 from the town clerk informing us that one of the other poll workers had tested positive for COVID-19 and advising us that we should be tested.

This is a testament for why we should have mail-in voting. In fact, if anyone wants to participate in mail-in voting, all you need to do is call your town or city clerk and request an absentee ballot.

Why is the GOP trying to suppress people from voting? Shouldn't ALL Americans have the right to vote for the person we want to represent us in a fair and honest election? Shouldn't we have a leader who represents the majority of the electorate?

We all need to vote in the next election! Whether it be by mail or in person, please vote.

Thomas Larson

Kenosha

