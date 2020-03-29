Writer: Pomaville a selfless, passionate person

I am writing this on behalf of Sharon Pomaville, a candidate for County Board supervisor. I have known Sharon for over 30 years. She is the exact kind of person this county needs right now.

Sharon is a selfless, passionate person who believes in helping others. She has an inordinate sense of what is right and fair and she will work endlessly with those goals in mind. We need a person who will put the people of Western Kenosha County first; a person who will work on behalf of all citizens. Sharon does not care if you are a liberal or a conservative; she cares about making sure everyone will be represented proportionately.

Sharon will be an independent voice. She will be a voice for working people and for small business; a voice for people young and old. Sharon will be a voice for all of us. Although Sharon has not been a politician her entire life; she has certainly been serving the people of Kenosha County for many years as executive director of the Sharing Center in Trevor.

On April 7, please vote. Vote for honesty, empathy and competence. Vote for Sharon Pomaville, a voice for us all.

Deidre VanHeirseele

Salem

