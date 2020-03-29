Writer: Pomaville deserves to be on County Board

I am writing this letter in support of Sharon Pomaville for Kenosha County Board, District 20. I have known Sharon personally for over 30 years. I've also known her even better in her job as the director of the Sharing Center in Trevor.

She has done outstanding work there for her community in so many ways. In the Salem Lakes flooding of 2018, Sharon was not only "boots on the ground" in houses helping people, but coordinated safety and cleaning equipment to the hundreds of volunteers who mobilized to help those in our community devastated by the flooding. She also continued to help residents with grants and other relief for many months later. Sharon demonstrated selfless commitment to all who needed help in that terrible time.

It's also her job at the Sharing Center to help those in the community who need it. Her position there uniquely qualifies her even more for the County Board; she has extensive knowledge of budgeting, grants and squeezing all of the value she can out of any funding she has available. This knowledge and experience would serve us Kenosha County residents well.

I would strongly encourage those who live in District 20 to vote for her. Absentee voting is available and the safest option for exercising this critical duty as citizens.

Ted Kmiec

Salem

