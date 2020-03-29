Writer: Pomaville is candidate the 20th District needs

Sharon Pomaville is the candidate that Kenosha County’s 20th District needs as its County Board supervisor. I have known Sharon for several years in her capacity as the executive director of the Sharing Center in Trevor and have found her to be unfailingly devoted to her community and to the community’s most vulnerable citizens.

Sharon has done much to provide relief to families experiencing food insecurity in Western Kenosha County through the Sharing Center, chairing the Hunger Prevention Council, and serving on the Healthy People Kenosha Child Nutrition Committee. She has also lent her voice to other issues facing us in this area. She has been an advocate for public safety, improved infrastructure, economic development, and has been a leader in raising awareness about the problem of homelessness in Western Kenosha County.

Sharon was awarded a Susan B. Anthony “Women of Influence” Award this year, a well-deserved honor. When Sharon says she believes the “fabric of our community is its people,” she means it. As a truly independent voice, Sharon will not be swayed by partisan groups or personal gain.

During these incredibly uncertain times, the only true choice for District 20 for Kenosha County Board supervisor is Sharon Pomaville.

Lori Hawkins

Bristol

