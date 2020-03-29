Writer: Pomaville supports law enforcement, first responders

I would like to endorse Sharon Pomaville as the 20th District County supervisor. Our law enforcement and first responders are always very important to me and I know they are important to Sharon.

Sharon Pomaville is the only candidate that Sheriff David Beth has endorsed for the 20th District. Time and time again Sharon Pomaville’s opponent has used his position to vote against critically needed items the sheriff’s department has requested.

Sharon has lived in the community for the past 37 years and knows what the people of this district need. Sharon Pomaville is also the director of the Sharing Center which helps the less fortunate individuals of our society with basic humanitarian services. Now more than ever we need a kind, compassionate, level headed leadership for the 20th district.

Check out the level of dedication she currently provides our community by serving on the following committees and boards:

Emergency Services Network of Kenosha County (ESN)

Kenosha County Opioid Task Force

Healthy People Kenosha County Steering Committee

Hunger Prevention Council (Chair)

Homeless Awareness Prevention Partnership