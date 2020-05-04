Writer: Potawatomi move a slap in the face

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Concerning the Dairyland Greyhound site I wish to express my opinion as it pertains to the Forest County Potawatomi getting involved.

The Potawatomi leadership put up a big stink about having the Menominee involved in a project which would involve a multi-function complex on the Dairyland Greyhound site. There was going to be more than a casino there in the total package. I believe the entire package would have been a big revenue draw for the city.

It was a big slap in the face from the Potawatomi to get negatively involved. Now, the Potawatomi want to use the Dairyland Greyhound site as a multi-function complex as long as they get to benefit from its use. If this is allowed, it will be adding insult to injury on top of the slap in the face.

It doesn’t take 275 words to express my disgust if the Potawatomi are allowed to be involved with anything regarding construction anywhere in Kenosha.

Jerry Kexel,

Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0