Writer praises Sheriff Beth, critical of Racine sheriff, on COVID-19 response

I have nothing but praise for Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth in writing his open letter to other Wisconsin sheriffs.

Beth is clearly a principled man committed to carrying out his sworn duties, unlike his counterpart Christopher Schmaling in Racine. If a Racine County tavern owner loses their license but continues to serve liquor, will Schmaling not shut them down because doing so will “destroy their business”?

I believe all state government and health care officials share Schmaling’s concern about the health of businesses in all our counties. That’s only part of the picture. The other part which this has to be balanced with it is the health of individuals. It’s a slippery slope once you decide to be king of your county, rather than sheriff.

Beth serves as a wonderful example for parents who can say they would like their children to grow up and emulate his character. Schmaling also serves as a great example -- of who not to grow up to be like. He could walk a different path right now.

He could vigorously work with businesses to see how all or part could be safely reopened, and then work to sell that to the governor’s office. Maybe that would satisfy his convictions.