Writer prays we can change back to route to end racism peacefully

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Voice of the People voice of mine, published on Jan. 28, 2019, was titled “Let’s all just be Americans.”.

“I certainly hope we can change back to being great Americans,” I wrote, encouraging us to end the racism that crept back into society and was escalating in the past decade.

This downward trend followed decades of slow but positive changes to end racism, started brilliantly by Martin Luther King Jr. in the early 1960s.

I had high hopes, but look at us now. Peaceful marchers, with a worthy cause, were very few and far between. It was the angry riotous protesters, a lot of which were paid protest organizers, that infiltrated the peaceful and gathered all attention.

It is my opinion the rioters and looters have shown that they are now the real racists. Can you imagine what Rev. King now has to endure while looking down upon us?

Again, I HOPE we can CHANGE back to the racism ending route we were following a dozen years ago and to PEACEFULLY speed that process up.

Bob Babcock Sr.

Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0