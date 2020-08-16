You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Writer: President incapable of empathy
View Comments

Writer: President incapable of empathy

{{featured_button_text}}
VOP banner

When asked by Axios journalist Jonathan Swan to clarify how 1,000 Americans dying every day is evidence the COVID-19 pandemic is under control, our president retorted, “It is what it is.”

I would like Donald J. Trump to say those words to my friend Catherine, who lost her beloved sister-in-law Patty to this coronavirus last April. I want to hear our president say, “It is what it is,” to my friend Tara, whose uncle Edmundo succumbed to this virus in New York on May 9.

I ask our president to say this remark to my friend Margaret whose husband James from Antioch died due to COVID complications in late April. I dare him to say, “It is what it is,” to Priscilla and David Morse (friends of my friend Mike), whose 6-year-old daughter Gigi perished as a result of this virus on August 4.

In times of national crisis, we expect our president to not just be the commander in chief, but also the consoler in chief. At some point during a presidency, every president must step into this role. President Reagan provided comfort after the devastating Challenger explosion; President George W. Bush told us he heard us after the September 11th attacks; and President Obama cried with us after the horrifying Newtown school shooting.

Sadly, our current president is incapable of expressing empathy, compassion and genuine concern for the American people he swore to preserve and protect.

Jennifer Franco,

Kenosha

COLLECTION: Powerful storm pounds area, Midwest; tornado confirmed

It was a wild Monday afternoon and evening, and the days after brought confirmation of a tornado in Camp Lake and Lake Geneva and widespread damage across the region and the Midwest. We've collected our coverage and photo galleries and wire service coverage. 

1 of 7
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Writer: GIve yourself a dart
Letters

Writer: GIve yourself a dart

The  decision to name Kamala Harris, the first black woman ever to be nominated as the presidential running mate, is an event of such great im…

Writer: This is a lethal virus
Letters

Writer: This is a lethal virus

COVID-19 is not the sniffles. It is not the flu. It is a lethal virus, killing millions worldwide. In the US one person dies every 77 seconds.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics