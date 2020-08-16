Writer: President incapable of empathy

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When asked by Axios journalist Jonathan Swan to clarify how 1,000 Americans dying every day is evidence the COVID-19 pandemic is under control, our president retorted, “It is what it is.”

I would like Donald J. Trump to say those words to my friend Catherine, who lost her beloved sister-in-law Patty to this coronavirus last April. I want to hear our president say, “It is what it is,” to my friend Tara, whose uncle Edmundo succumbed to this virus in New York on May 9.

I ask our president to say this remark to my friend Margaret whose husband James from Antioch died due to COVID complications in late April. I dare him to say, “It is what it is,” to Priscilla and David Morse (friends of my friend Mike), whose 6-year-old daughter Gigi perished as a result of this virus on August 4.

In times of national crisis, we expect our president to not just be the commander in chief, but also the consoler in chief. At some point during a presidency, every president must step into this role. President Reagan provided comfort after the devastating Challenger explosion; President George W. Bush told us he heard us after the September 11th attacks; and President Obama cried with us after the horrifying Newtown school shooting.