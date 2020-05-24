Writer: President, others should remember kindergarten code of conduct

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Some readers will recall the 1988 book “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten” by Robert Fulghum.

Lessons everyone should have learned included: share everything; play fair; don’t hit people; clean up your own mess; say “sorry” when you hurt someone; wash your hands before you eat; and don't take things that aren't yours. Two items missing from this list are: think before you speak; and never lie.

Simplistic? Yes. Do they make for a more stable society and world? Definitely. All these guidelines could be applied as we deal with the pandemic, the environment, the economy, other countries, and people unlike ourselves.

It would appear our current president as well as many others either never learned these lessons, were absent from school a lot, or never went to kindergarten.

Everyone living within the USA borders would do well to learn/remember these codes of conduct and practice them beginning now. FYI: Our children are watching.

Lois Fulton

Kenosha

