 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Writer: President's been more subdued facing heavy issues
View Comments

Writer: President's been more subdued facing heavy issues

{{featured_button_text}}
VOP banner

President Trump seems subdued lately.

Could it be that he is finally coming to grips with all the evil he has wrought upon the American people?

Or maybe he is waking up to how badly he screwed up the response to the coronavirus, resulting in the loss of 157,000 plus American lives and devastation to the economy.

It could be somebody told him about all the damage he has done to planet Earth.

Or perhaps Ghislaine Maxwell or Cyrus Vance have evidence of Trump's criminal behavior.

Maybe it is all of his "I'm the greatest ever" and "Nobody has done a thing like that" hyperbole is catching up with him.

It could be a little bit of all of these things. But it is probably amazingly simple. Wouldn't you be subdued if you knew in about six months you might be going to jail?

JoAnn Prybylski

Kenosha

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Writer: GIve yourself a dart
Letters

Writer: GIve yourself a dart

The  decision to name Kamala Harris, the first black woman ever to be nominated as the presidential running mate, is an event of such great im…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics