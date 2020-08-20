Writer: President's been more subdued facing heavy issues

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Trump seems subdued lately.

Could it be that he is finally coming to grips with all the evil he has wrought upon the American people?

Or maybe he is waking up to how badly he screwed up the response to the coronavirus, resulting in the loss of 157,000 plus American lives and devastation to the economy.

It could be somebody told him about all the damage he has done to planet Earth.

Or perhaps Ghislaine Maxwell or Cyrus Vance have evidence of Trump's criminal behavior.

Maybe it is all of his "I'm the greatest ever" and "Nobody has done a thing like that" hyperbole is catching up with him.

It could be a little bit of all of these things. But it is probably amazingly simple. Wouldn't you be subdued if you knew in about six months you might be going to jail?

JoAnn Prybylski

Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0