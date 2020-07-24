Writer: Proper voter ID is fundamental for clean elections

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In 1993, Congress passed the Federal National Voters Registration Act. This law mandates the removal of inactive registered voters from the voting list that are deceased, moved away, or felons.

The law required that voters that did not vote in two elections and don't respond when cards are sent for verification to the address registered must be removed.

Stacy Abrams lost the governor's race in Georgia and claimed she "was disenfranchised" when in reality the voter registration lists were updated to comply with federal law.

The Wisconsin municipalities in general comply with the law. The removal of 234,000 voters from the lists was legally done. Liberal judges didn't follow the federal law and sided with Democrats.

Nationwide, Democrats oppose this law, and this will result in dishonest elections. Votes harvesting, illegal voters, voting by mail without proper identification is the way the 2020 elections will be decided. Already in 244 counties in 29 states there are more voters registered than legal age voters. Proper voter ID is fundamental for clean elections.

New York state issues drivers licenses to illegals and then registers voters with drivers licenses that include illegals.