Writer: Protesters against Safer at Home are just being selfish

The protesters are being selfish.

Everybody wants this to end so everybody can get back to work. They are spreading conspiracy theories about science and Dr. Anthony Fauci, and by doing that they are just making it last longer.

I have many family and friends who have been hit hard by this money-wise. Thankfully, most of them understand how important this is so they don't spread it and infect others.

The protesters blame the media for reporting the facts, and they say we shouldn't be wearing masks. It is just the "flu." That is a lie.

Many more people in the world are dying from this catchy virus. It is a much more painful lonely death. If we would have taken some of these steps earlier many of those who have died wouldn't have.

We can get through this. Wear your mask, wash your hands, don't rub your itchy eyes, and stay home when you can. Open slowly and watch for outbreaks.

Be careful. Living in Kenosha between Milwaukee and Chicago has advantages. Now we must be more careful.

Peggy Applegate Peplinski

Kenosha

