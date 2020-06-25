Writer: Proud to attend unique graduation at Indian Trail

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Saturday, June 13 I was proud to attend the awesome and unique high school graduation ceremony for our granddaughter, Jordan Renee Murphy, from Indian Trail High School and Academy.

The parade cars were decorated with purple balloons, signs, crepe paper, bows and streamers, and the cars written on with Class of 2020 proudly being presented and congratulated. Everyone from the teachers, staff, parents, military personnel, and all volunteers did an awesome job organizing the ceremony.

As you drove around the school there were teachers passing out Hershey Kisses, blowing bubbles and shouting "Congrats," and the school had a yard sign made for each grad with their name printed on it.

When you came around the front of the school to receive your diploma, the Indian Trail mascot was there to cheer each graduate on. Go Hawks.

Thank you to Dr. Sue, the teachers and staff, and to KUSD for making an unfortunate COVID-19 situation into a positive memory. Best of luck to the Class of 2020.

Randy and Gayle Lybrook

Pleasant Prairie

