Writer: Proud to support Yuhas for county 18th District

I am proud to support Monica Yuhas, my Kenosha County Board supervisor, for the 18th District on April 7. Monica is a true independent elected official. She is not working on behalf of a party and truly represents us all in Kenosha County with honesty and hard work.

Monica has a proven track record of being financially conservative while at the same time balancing the need for services that we all expect and rely on in our daily lives. Monica is the real deal. Truly independent and nonpartisan, which is what we want in our officials who hold a nonpartisan office. When partisan politics start to encroach in our local government, this type of behavior does a disservice to us all.

Monica has worked very hard to ensure our sheriff deputies have the equipment they need to perform their jobs. Public safety is something I have seen Monica Yuhas champion for over nine years in elected office. Her commitment to us and public safety personnel is well known and documented across Kenosha County.

This is the first time ever that Sheriff David Beth, Pleasant Prairie Police Chief Dave Smetana, Pleasant Prairie Fire Chief Craig Roepke and Deputy Friendly Ray Rowe have jointly endorsed a political candidate. This endorsement speaks volumes to the integrity, hard work and decision-making Monica Yuhas has demonstrated in office.