Writer: Put yourself in others' shoes

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Put yourself in others' shoes

I am an Independent who has voted more Democratic than Republican. The last Republican president I voted for was Ronald Reagan.

With the above transparency noted, a good friend of mine, that I've known a long time, asked what I thought about all the divisiveness in the political arena (I paraphrased his query with my previous statement).

I told him the easiest way you can tell if someone's political leanings are "lacking a realistic perspective" is to ask the person you are having a civil discourse with, if Republican, would they support President Obama if he had done — and said — the same things Trump has?

Conversely, if a Democrat, would they support President Trump if he had done — and said — the same things Obama had during his presidency. (Honest answers are paramount — and may involve soul searching). When responding to my friend, I purposefully stayed away from name calling and labeling, as that can lead to conflict and deflect from the conversation.

I also told him there are far too many lies and conspiracies being told to Americans; that we as a united people should do our own research and not parrot something we've read online, or that either candidate says.