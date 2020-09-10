Writer: Put yourself in others' shoes

Put yourself in others' shoes
I am an Independent who has voted more Democratic than Republican. The last Republican president I voted for was Ronald Reagan.
With the above transparency noted, a good friend of mine, that I've known a long time, asked what I thought about all the divisiveness in the political arena (I paraphrased his query with my previous statement).
I told him the easiest way you can tell if someone's political leanings are "lacking a realistic perspective" is to ask the person you are having a civil discourse with, if Republican, would they support President Obama if he had done — and said — the same things Trump has?
Conversely, if a Democrat, would they support President Trump if he had done — and said — the same things Obama had during his presidency. (Honest answers are paramount — and may involve soul searching). When responding to my friend, I purposefully stayed away from name calling and labeling, as that can lead to conflict and deflect from the conversation.
I also told him there are far too many lies and conspiracies being told to Americans; that we as a united people should do our own research and not parrot something we've read online, or that either candidate says.
Until people place themselves in others' shoes, have diversity of thought, reject divisiveness and have empathy ... little will change. My sincere hope is that peaceful protests bring about impactful and permanent change for the betterment of all Americans.
Dan Poole
Kenosha
