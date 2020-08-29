Writer questions actions of Kenosha police, chief

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A kid who can't even legally drink yet takes his rifle and murders two people on a Kenosha street. Then he raises his hands ("Hands up, I shoot") and with his rifle hanging in front of him, walks past three Kenosha Police vehicles, and the officers do nothing.

Perhaps they couldn't see him through the slits in the thick armor of their military assault vehicles. He strolls by. Not challenged. Not arrested. The young murderer simply goes home. It is left to police in Illinois to find him and take him into custody.

Only then does Kenosha Police Chief Miskinis hold a press conference to say his department is carrying out "a very active investigation," having been completely AWOL at the scene of the murders. He says he can't tell us "what led to the disturbance that led to the use of deadly force by this person" suggesting, as he has before, that the demonstrations are at fault; that they are the cause of the murders -- what he antiseptically calls the "use of deadly force."

One must ask: is this the right man for the job?

Mark B. Lovid

Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0