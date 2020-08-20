Writer questions what's going on in Randall schools?

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 2020-21 school year was already one that was filled with uncertainty for our children, teachers, administration and parents. However, now more than ever there is an increase in uncertainty.

Randall Consolidated School in Randall, a school that was held to a higher standard, due to its education, rank in testing, amazing sports teams and staff, is losing its edge.

Parents, other staff, the school board as well as the community need to be made aware of what is happening behind those walls.

Currently there are 20 plus faculty members from guidance counselors, classroom aides and teachers that have resigned within the last month. This was a school that retained its staff and others fought to try and work there. Why? Why within a year is this all happening?

I urge the Randall School Board to dig deeper into this situation. Open your eyes to the true issues here at Randall and fix it. Make this school what is used to be, could be and should be. I am saddened at what is happening in my community and they need to make it better.

Steve Nelson

Twin Lakes

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0