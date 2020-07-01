Writer: Racism solution is more than any group of police departments

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While I appreciate the spirit of the joint Police Chiefs statement that I saw on June 26; with all due respect, what is going on right now is bigger than any individual or collective group of police departments.

Let's be perfectly clear: We are talking about systemic and institutional racism that is pervasive within the police department and every other organization in our community.

This cannot be solved by simply training within the departments. This situation cannot be solved by the police alone. I look forward to answering the call for many ordinary citizens to be part of the work of the police moving forward.

Debra Solomon

Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0