Writer: Railroad crosses on north side have become very bad

We have lived on the north side for close to 40 years and take County Highway L west to Highway H, cutting over to various medical appointments.
There are two railroad crossings on L, one of which is just east of the pumpkin farm and the other about a half mile west. Both of these have gotten so bad that we almost damage tires and suspension when taking that route.
As a result we no longer go that way and take alternative directions. I am not sure if railroad crossings are state or federal but if someone sees this please fix ASAP. Thanks.
Karl Atanasoff
Kenosha
