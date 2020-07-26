Writer: Railroad crosses on north side have become very bad
View Comments

Writer: Railroad crosses on north side have become very bad

{{featured_button_text}}
VOP banner

We have lived on the north side for close to 40 years and take County Highway L west to Highway H, cutting over to various medical appointments.

There are two railroad crossings on L, one of which is just east of the pumpkin farm and the other about a half mile west. Both of these have gotten so bad that we almost damage tires and suspension when taking that route.

As a result we no longer go that way and take alternative directions. I am not sure if railroad crossings are state or federal but if someone sees this please fix ASAP. Thanks.

Karl Atanasoff

Kenosha

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics