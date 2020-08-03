Writer: Real question is why GOP is holding country hostage

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Just a quick, simplified refresher on how government is supposed to work. The House (currently controlled by Democrats) passes a bill and sends it to the Senate (currently controlled by Republicans).

In theory, the Senate and the House come to a compromise, and send it to the president (Republican) for signature, if he approves. In the 116th Congress, as of Feb 14, the House sent the Senate 395 bills. Mitch McConnell acknowledges this and says, “We’re not going to pass those.”

Instead of wondering “What have Dems done with midterm election power,” the question should be why is the GOP doing nothing but holding this country hostage and allowing a deranged man to do as he wishes.

In Wisconsin, Republicans control the Legislative Branch. We have a Democratic governor. Can you guess where this is going? When the governor issues an order, the Legislative Branch cries about it and runs to its helicopter parents (Republican controlled Supreme Court), who pat them on the head and tell them they don’t have to do anything that big bad Democrat says. Although they say they will come up with their own plans for just about everything, then never do.