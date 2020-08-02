Writer: Recent commentary riddled with errors, fear-mongering

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Erin Decker recently wrote a “Guest Commentary” for this paper. One would think that an individual who holds a trusted position in county government would do a little research before submitting something so riddled with inaccurate fear-mongering.

President Trump’s Republican Party wallows in fear and has proven themselves incapable of empathy or comprehending nuance, but its current campaign tagline, “You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America,” can’t be taken seriously because, well…, it’s ridiculous.

Decker wrote; “Biden believes police officers have ‘become the enemy’ and when asked if funding for police should be redirected, his answer was ‘yes, absolutely.’”.

What Biden actually said: “The last thing you need is an up-armored Humvee coming into a neighborhood; it’s like the military invading. They don’t know anybody, they become the enemy…” What? Communities might view police as the enemy when they deploy military equipment like an occupying force? How un-American!

In a June 8 CBS interview, Biden stated “No, I don’t support defunding the police, I support conditioning federal aid to police based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency and honorableness…..”