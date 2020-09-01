Writer: Recent Kenosha violence underscores 2nd Amendment's importance

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The recent destruction in our city shows the importance of the 2nd Amendment. There were people all over our city who were armed and ready to protect their friends and properties. The 17-year-old could have lost his life trying to protect others property.

If police were able to be there, this wouldn’t have happened. Bringing in the National Guard helped immensely. Our city is not like Seattle or Portland who are letting looting and burning go on for months. In those cities they took over police stations and tried to burn down courthouses; even with police in them. City blocks were taken over for months. Liberal leaders stood by, did nothing, and refused to bring in the National Guard.

Kenosha is not going to stand by and let them take over our city. Our governor could have brought in the National Guard earlier, but at least he did. The looting and burning has stopped for now. I believe in the future our leaders will make the right decisions to protect us.

Some have suggested doing away with the 2nd Amendment. I’m sure you all have heard this before: “If you take away the Right to Bear Arms, then only the criminal would have guns.” Being able to protect our families, friends, and businesses is one of our most important rights.