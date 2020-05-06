Writer: Refusing to postpone election an act of bioterrorism

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

By refusing to support a postponement of our state primary election on April 7, the Wisconsin Republican Party essentially engaged in an act of bio-terrorism which is also known as germ warfare.

This is a new low in the annals of voter suppression. Is winning so important to the GOP that it is willing to jeopardize the health, and possibly the lives of Wisconsinites? Apparently so.

By belligerently and selfishly blocking election date postponement, the GOP manipulated voters into a “Sophie’s Choice “situation: Forsake your vote or risk COVID-19 contamination. How noble.

Let’s learn from this sordid episode and make sure the August primary and November general elections are conducted in a timely and safe manner.

Ronald R. Frederick

Kenosha

