Writer: Reinstate the draft to augment volunteer forces

Congress needs to reinstate the draft to augment the volunteer forces. Including humanitarian service; two-years active and two-years Reserve.

By doing so we would be investing/paying forward in social cohesion, spiritual wellness, and community resiliency and removing the ignorance and division that exists with the civil unrest we are experiencing today.

With ignorance and divisions being so pervasive today, so exists blame and fear. Fear is among the most powerful and basic emotions, and it ruptures the conventions of the human psyche.

To quote Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. "Nothing is all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity."

The benefits of a structured, purposeful service experience will help on so many levels. At our son's graduation last summer from Basic Training at MCRD San Diego, families gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of our children.

We did not view ourselves as white, black, Hispanic we viewed ourselves as a community; families that cared for and respected and appreciated each other and celebrated the commitment and transformation of our children in preparation both mentally and physically to serve our country.

Kevin Baldwin

Pleasant Prairie

