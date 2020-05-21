Writer: Remember our shared sense of purpose against COVID-19
Writer: Remember our shared sense of purpose against COVID-19

As we collectively struggle with this COVID -9 crisis, here are two quotes that maybe we as the USA should consider....

“We have a president in the White House-not a Republican or a Democrat-but the president of the United States and we should back him.” -- Michigan Democratic State Rep. Karen Whitsett

“Our shared sense of purpose CAN be greater than our differences.” -- Cindy Hess Kasper, Our Daily Bread

Diane Montgomery

Kenosha

