Writer: Remember our shared sense of purpose against COVID-19

As we collectively struggle with this COVID -9 crisis, here are two quotes that maybe we as the USA should consider....
“We have a president in the White House-not a Republican or a Democrat-but the president of the United States and we should back him.” -- Michigan Democratic State Rep. Karen Whitsett
“Our shared sense of purpose CAN be greater than our differences.” -- Cindy Hess Kasper, Our Daily Bread
Diane Montgomery
Kenosha
