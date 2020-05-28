Writer: Remember pandemic response in November

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In recent visits to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and plants in Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania, Vice President Mike Pence and President Trump both failed to wear masks — even though it was company policy to wear them, and it's the CDC advisory for the nation.

Pence is supposed to be in charge of the administration's COVID-19 response team. Both he and Trump are expected to lead by example. Clearly, neither man has a clue what true leadership is, let alone leading by example.

But we know that already.

After three long years, the citizens of our nation — and of the world — have witnessed the failed leadership of both Pence and Trump through constant manipulations of the truth.

One (of many) of Trump's most recent distractions (echoed by the ever-loyal Pence), is to try to place blame on the World Health Organization for its lack of information dissemination in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Note that the very complaints about Trump's response to the pandemic in our country are identical to those for which he blames the leader of the WHO.