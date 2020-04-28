Writer: Reopening things up too soon can threaten lives ot public

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We need to impress upon people that COVID-19 is a public emergency which will impact our family, our neighbors, our friends, and strangers. It is imperative to really believe that, "We are all in this together."

According the best advice of medical and public health experts, it is incredibly premature to end the governor's "Safer-at-Home" order.

It comes down to a moral dilemma. Do we open up for economic necessity and personal convenience or do we care for the lives of others? This is, indeed, a life or death situation.

The infection and death rate have not "flattened." And, worse, the rates could yet surge.

Many talk about personal rights. Do we have the personal right to put others in harms way?

Yeprem Kelegian

Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0