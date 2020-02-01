Writer: Republicans can't abide fair, honest debate, elections

It seems Republicans cannot abide a fair impeachment trial that honestly examines evidence and witness testimony. They need to withhold evidence and order witness' to remain silent.

It's all too familiar, much like their adversity toward an honest election. They need voter suppression and gerrymandered districts, They need Russians and Ukrainians. They rely on lies and false accusations. They use conspiracy theories. They need to close voting places and purge voter rolls.

They need dark money super pacs, where you can’t tell where the money is coming from. They need illegal campaign donations. They rely on supporters that will accept a lie no matter how obvious. They need deluded fanatic followers that cheer at the most ridiculous absurdities that comes from their candidate's mouth. They need North Korean style loyalty and people longing to be blindly led to their own destruction.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Has the Republican Party become the haven for liars, hypocrites and cheats? It reminds me of a recent Republican motto, "We need to divide and conquer." To modify a Trump inauguration phrase: This Republican carnage is going to stop "right here, right now." Trump hugs the flag all the while defecating on the Constitution, and they cheer him as a patriot.

Terry Kreuser

Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0