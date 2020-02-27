Writer: Republicans in Wisconsin, nationally most hostile to republican form of governing

We're often reminded by conservatives that the United States' federal and state governments are republics, and not democracies. See Article IV section 4 of the Constitution: America's founders used the terms interchangeably among themselves, so take it for what you will.

However, if we separate the two terms, we find that Republicans aren't beholden to the idea of a republic any more than they are to a democracy.

According to the conservative Heritage Foundation, America's founders defined a republican form of government as having three required elements: popular rule, no monarchy, and the rule of law.

Republicans admitting that the president abused his power but allowing him the unaccountability of a monarch proves their lack of concern for the rule of law and preventing monarchies.

In light of Wisconsin Republicans' approach to gerrymandering, voter suppression, Medicaid expansion, gun control, marijuana legalization and the dark store loophole, I offer a challenge to any Republican to offer evidence that Wisconsin is governed by popular rule. Not by arbitrary tracts of land; by its people.