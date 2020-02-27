Writer: Republicans in Wisconsin, nationally most hostile to republican form of governing

We're often reminded by conservatives that the United States' federal and state governments are republics, and not democracies. See Article IV section 4 of the Constitution: America's founders used the terms interchangeably among themselves, so take it for what you will.
However, if we separate the two terms, we find that Republicans aren't beholden to the idea of a republic any more than they are to a democracy.
According to the conservative Heritage Foundation, America's founders defined a republican form of government as having three required elements: popular rule, no monarchy, and the rule of law.
Republicans admitting that the president abused his power but allowing him the unaccountability of a monarch proves their lack of concern for the rule of law and preventing monarchies.
In light of Wisconsin Republicans' approach to gerrymandering, voter suppression, Medicaid expansion, gun control, marijuana legalization and the dark store loophole, I offer a challenge to any Republican to offer evidence that Wisconsin is governed by popular rule. Not by arbitrary tracts of land; by its people.
Gov. Tony Evers is trying to govern Wisconsin according to popular rule. The state's two highest ranking Republicans, meanwhile, have ignored the fact that the Wisconsin's sovereignty is vested in the public, and chosen to exercise it to codify their own pettiness and insecurities in statute; in spite of the public.
It appears to this casual observer that the group most hostile to the Heritage Foundation's definition of a republican form of government is the Republican Party; they're zero for three on requirements. It's enough to make one wonder why they chose public service for a career.
Gary Lyons
Kenosha