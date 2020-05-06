Writer: Republicans, Trump only ones rebuffing Dems lies

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Responding to an article in the Labor Times, it is now three weeks since the election and there are only two people in Kenosha County who got sick and no deaths at all.

Someone made a comment that the only ones who got COVID-19 were Democrats. That sounds kind of fishy and suspicious. The article, "Republicans sentence Wisconsin voters to death," referred to thousands of people dying just from voting on April 7.

The person who wrote all that crap sounds scared and running out of options, and he has reverted to lies and false accusations. Scare tactics don't work. The only reason Gov. Tony Evers canceled voting the day before election day was so he and other Democrats could point fingers at Republicans and blame them if something actually went wrong. Everything went well.

Because of our president for the last three and a half years, this country was in very good shape. The stock market broke over 100 records. Interest rates were low. New trade deals were made with Canada, Mexico, Japan and more. We are respected around the world. Immigration is not our biggest problem now because of the wall and taking charge of our borders.

What we really need to remember is the exaggeration, lies, half truths, bullying and cheating by the Democrats. The American voters are sure to remember this on election day in November.