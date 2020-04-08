Writer: Republicans, with their delays and anti-science, are culpable for pandemic's spread

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It’s abundantly clear the new Republican Party has thrown in the towel on democracy and competent government. In the midst of a deadly worldwide pandemic and economic collapse, our state’s GOP led legislature would rather throw constituents and elderly poll workers to the wolves than risk a potential state Supreme Court seat loss.

Something that wouldn’t even change the court’s majority but forces Wisconsinites to choose between foregoing their rights or risking their lives.

At the national level, in a previously unimaginable federal response failure, our anti-science GOP spent 10 weeks ignoring epidemiologists and the nation's intelligence service’s dire warnings of the coming crisis. All while combatively sneering the pandemic is “a hoax,” “another witch hunt,”and it’ll “miraculously” go away.

Pomposity and a Darwinian approach to Federalism was displayed when preparation, clarity and compassion was necessary.