Writer: Republicans, with their delays and anti-science, are culpable for pandemic's spread

It’s abundantly clear the new Republican Party has thrown in the towel on democracy and competent government. In the midst of a deadly worldwide pandemic and economic collapse, our state’s GOP led legislature would rather throw constituents and elderly poll workers to the wolves than risk a potential state Supreme Court seat loss.
Something that wouldn’t even change the court’s majority but forces Wisconsinites to choose between foregoing their rights or risking their lives.
At the national level, in a previously unimaginable federal response failure, our anti-science GOP spent 10 weeks ignoring epidemiologists and the nation's intelligence service’s dire warnings of the coming crisis. All while combatively sneering the pandemic is “a hoax,” “another witch hunt,”and it’ll “miraculously” go away.
Pomposity and a Darwinian approach to Federalism was displayed when preparation, clarity and compassion was necessary.
Conversely, in Germany, a country that believes in science and government for the public good, they developed a test for Covid-19 by mid-January. By the time they recorded their first confirmed case, labs across the country had stockpiled test kits for early diagnosis, thus slowing the spread of the disease and enhancing treatment options. Competent, rational leadership.
Meanwhile, our “very stable genius” retweeted a doctored photo of himself playing the fiddle, writing “Who knows what this means, but it sounds good to me.” Of course President Trump can’t play the fiddle; he was playing golf while the world burned.
So after all the sophomoric finger-pointing, denial, disfunction and delays, Republicans can cry victimhood and whine all they like, but they’re culpable because their job is to protect our state and country, not “triggering the Libtards.”
David Kangas
Kenosha
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!