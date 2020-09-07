 Skip to main content
Writer: Respect social distancing when using our parks
Yesterday, I walked with my pups through Petrifying Springs Park again. Its a beautiful park with lots of space so that it's safe for everyone.

Across the road on the Parkside cross-country trails, there was a cross-country event going on. It looked like high schoolers. I saw a whole field of youth working out, all six feet apart. Hooray. and while they were racing, they all had masks on, not on their faces, but down on their necks, clearly there for when they stopped running.

Not so in Pets Park. where the kids ran in very close groups. but worse than that, I saw a pretty large group stretching out, under the direction of a coach. After they were finished they all congregated at the one picnic table where they had put their water bottles, and not for just enough time to pick up their bottles and move apart.

What happened to the coach who was just leading the exercises? Please, please respect what you've been asked to do when you're invited here.

Gerry Slavek

Racine

