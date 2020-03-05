Writer: Respect that Pentagon recognizes climate change threat

German teenager Naomi Seibt is considered by many climate skeptics to be the right's answer to Greta Thunberg. In her speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference, she asserted: “Man vastly overestimates his power if he thinks he can, with CO2 emissions, destroy the climate.”

In response to this statement, I want to draw attention to a remarkable document on climate change and national security. Sixty-four senior U.S. military and security leaders have endorsed "A Climate Security Plan for America." It's signed by more than 20 admirals and generals, including Rear Admiral David Titley, former oceanographer and navigator of the Navy, and General Gordon Sullivan, former chief of staff of the Army.

This comprehensive report states that increases in extreme weather “can devastate essential energy, financial and agricultural centers that undergird U.S. and global economic viability and the well-being of our populations.” It calls for initiatives to improve the resilience of our critical infrastructure and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. and globally in order to avoid “catastrophic security consequences.”

