Writer: Resurrect the real 'God Squad'
Writer: Resurrect the real 'God Squad'

This letter is in response to the column written by the Jewish Rabbi Marc Gellman that appeared in the Kenosha News on Saturday, Aug., 1 on the Faith page. It seems to me that he was denying the divinity of Christ, which of course, is his privilege to do in the country that honors religious freedom.

My concern is that the paper does not print a Christian response. Rabbi Gellman used to be joined by a Christian priest named Tom Hartman, who has since passed away. Why has he never been replaced, to give us a balanced view of such issues as the divinity of Christ? I would like to see the former “God Squad” resurrected!

In the Aug. 1 article, Rabbi Gellman did not mention that the great Jewish prophet, Isaiah, says in Isaiah 7:14, “Therefore, the Lord himself shall give you a sign, behold a virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel,” which means “God is with us.” May I suggest a good read on the subject of Christ’s divinity is C.S. Lewis’ Mere Christianity.

Judy Pomatto,

Kenosha 

