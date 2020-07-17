Writer: Rose Garden response another reason to change leader
View Comments

Writer: Rose Garden response another reason to change leader

{{featured_button_text}}
VOP banner

Press Conference at the White House Rose Garden on Tuesday:

Question from reporter: "What do you tell parents and teachers who say it's unsafe to go back into their classrooms?"

Answer from President Trump: "I would tell parents and teachers to find yourself a new person who is in charge of that decision, because it's a terrible decision."

Folks, we have an important decision to make in November. It's not too early to request an absentee ballot now.

Judi Bondi

Salem

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics