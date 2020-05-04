Writer: Safety should be top priority

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The health and safety of our friends, family and neighbors should be everyone's top priority right now. Yet, some individuals led by corporate greed are urging a re-opening of our economy and lifting of safer-at-home guidelines before the experts and data indicate that we are safe to do so.

If we end social distancing too early, this virus will spread more quickly, more people will fall ill, more people will die. That's a scientific inevitability. Wisconsinites have made an enormous sacrifice over the past six weeks for the pubic health. To ease restrictions now and attempt to return to "business as usual" will cancel out these sacrifices and further endanger our fellow citizens and our country.

We must continue the safer-at-home guidelines and be intentional about the steps we take forward.

Courtney McNeal,

Kenosha

