Writer: Salvation Army packs food bags weekly in Racine

I read in the Kenosha News on January 21 about the Madison Group starting a weekend food bag program for Madison school students.

I wanted to let you know that in Racine –- a neighbor of Kenosha –- a Weekend Food Sack Program for children has been in operation by The Salvation Army of Racine for four years.

The Salvation Army currently packs 482 food sacks for needy RUSD children each week. Each food sack has two individual breakfast items, two individual dinner items, and two individual snacks.

The social workers at the schools have expressed their great appreciation and tell us how much the children look forward to the bag each Friday. We just wanted to let you know that good things are happening close by.

Marcia Dilbeck

Office Manager/Volunteer Coordinator

The Salvation Army Community Center, Racine

