Writer: School Board didn't listen to will of the majority

I watched the KUSD school board meeting with thousands of parents. I slowly realized that our children will be staying home for school. Children who are at the most risk will be left behind as a result of this action. Yes, COVID-19 presents a risk to our children, our teachers and staff, AND single option virtual learning risks were not given consideration in the meeting.

The greatest impact I saw was the lack of acknowledgement for the citizens who invested their time and thoughts. The majority of people who spoke were in favor of an in-person start. Some supported with clear data and examples, some simply respectfully delivered passion sharing what their neighbors asked them to relay. As a citizen who is now investing in Kenosha by running for State Assembly, I believe that YOUR VOICE MATTERS.

To see disregard for the voices of parents and the lack of concern for the survey results was discouraging and frightening. It was clear that the teachers’ union, the Kenosha Education Association, was the only voices that mattered to the majority of board members.