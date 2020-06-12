Writer: Seek justice, but we can't be hurting others in the process

I agree totally that Black Lives Matter. But I also believe that all lives matter. All, have to matter, Asian, Mexican, -- all ethnicities.
I agree that the officers involved with George Floyd’s death should be charged; and they are. However, the problem I see is blaming all police; defunding the police; getting rid of the police. Actually that makes no sense.
We’d end up everyone arming themselves to protect their family, homes and businesses. It would be complete chaos.
I am so thankful for our police and the great job they do protecting us and our property. Do we judge all police the same when there are maybe 1% that are bad and the rest, good?
In the past week due to the rioting and looting, 18 people were killed. Hundreds of businesses were either burned or looted. A lot of these were getting ready to open from the coronavirus. Yes, there is a right to protest, but there is no right to riot and loot. Maybe we should also concentrate on bringing to justice the looters, robbers, and actually murderers.
I hope that our country wakes up and uses whatever means necessary to stop these criminals. It’s horrible what happened to Floyd, but it is just as horrible that 18 more people were killed and many others beat up and losing their businesses. It is good to seek justice, but we can’t be hurting others in the process.
Lee Englund
Kenosha
