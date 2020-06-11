Writer: Seek justice, but we can't be hurting others in the process

Seek justice, but we can’t be hurting others in the process
I agree totally that Black Lives Matter. But I also believe that all lives matter. All, have to matter, Asian, Mexican, — all ethnicities.
I agree that the officers involved with George Floyd’s death should be charged; and they are. However, the problem I see is blaming all police; defunding the police; getting rid of the police. Actually that makes no sense.
We’d end up everyone arming themselves to protect their family, homes and businesses. It would be complete chaos.
I am so thankful for our police and the great job they do protecting us and our property. Do we judge all police the same when there are maybe 1% that are bad and the rest, good?
In the past week due to the rioting and looting, 18 people were killed. Hundreds of businesses were either burned or looted. A lot of these were getting ready to open from the coronavirus. Yes, there is a right to protest, but there is no right to riot and loot. Maybe we should also concentrate on bringing to justice the looters, robbers, and actually murderers.
I hope that our country wakes up and uses whatever means necessary to stop these criminals. It’s horrible what happened to Floyd, but it is just as horrible that 18 more people were killed and many others beat up and losing their businesses. It is good to seek justice, but we can’t be hurting others in the process.
Lee Englund, Kenosha
Defunding police is overkill response to tragedy
To defund the police department is an overkill solution in response to a few bad apples responsible for George Floyd’s untimely death.
There is always room for improvement in any profession but to deny police departments the monies they need or to dismantle a police department because some police officers in Minneapolis made a horrible decision does not make sense.
Police officers put their lives on the line every day they go to work. During these troubled times they need our support not our accusations. Who would want to be in a police line and have a Molotov cocktail hurled at them while trying to prevent looting?
Teddie Gottstein, Kenosha
Disappointed some businesses, city committees won’t enforce safety
I recently wrote The News to say that I looked forward to return to dining downtown. I now expect that this experience and other activities outside my home will continue to be severely limited for the foreseeable future.
Some businesses have been careful and considerate of our health in the midst of the Covid-19 epidemic. Some businesses and many customers have been neither careful or considerate in maintaining a distance of two yards and wearing masks. One of these was a business that I had no choice but to visit for personal business.
Moreover, I am disappointed in the failure of Kenosha city committees to endorse standard safety protocols. This is a serious matter in a city that has had a large number of cases. These decisions will cause the extend the epidemic of Covid-19 and increase the number of victims.
I urge the city aldermen and mayor to institute standard safety measures now, lifting them when there is evidence that the epidemic has ended. All businesses should be put on the same basis for safety measures.
David W. Smith, Kenosha
Hope local leaders don’t consider defunding of police
The systemic racism that’s threatening to tear our country apart breaks my heart. It’s gone on for 400 years. I thought we had made at least some progress toward overcoming it, but the last three years have seen a resurgence of open hatred and intolerance, partly due to President Trump’s behavior and rhetoric.
Much needs to be done to improve social justice and the groups that promote it. However, I can’t help but think that those calling for the defunding and dismantling of police departments are “throwing out the baby with the bath water.” They are only seeing the bad side of policing, not the good.
Not all police officers are bad any more than all black people are bad. The police who keep us safe and treat all people with respect are being pilloried due to the ones who are racist and hateful.
If police departments are defunded, who will we call if someone breaks into our home? Who will reconstruct an accident scene to learn who is at fault if we or a loved one is injured or killed? Who will answer the call of a concerned neighbor when young children are left home alone with no food when their mom is out drinking at a bar all night? Who will investigate the missing children or others? Who will kick down a door to save a woman who is being choked as she holds her toddler (true incident)?
If police departments are defunded, sexual predators, drug dealers, human traffickers, thieves and other criminals will be silently cheering.
I hope our local leaders will not consider such a drastic step.
Ferne Cerqua, Kenosha
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!