Writer: Seek justice, but we can't be hurting others in the process

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Seek justice, but we can’t be hurting others in the process

I agree totally that Black Lives Matter. But I also believe that all lives matter. All, have to matter, Asian, Mexican, — all ethnicities.

I agree that the officers involved with George Floyd’s death should be charged; and they are. However, the problem I see is blaming all police; defunding the police; getting rid of the police. Actually that makes no sense.

We’d end up everyone arming themselves to protect their family, homes and businesses. It would be complete chaos.

I am so thankful for our police and the great job they do protecting us and our property. Do we judge all police the same when there are maybe 1% that are bad and the rest, good?

In the past week due to the rioting and looting, 18 people were killed. Hundreds of businesses were either burned or looted. A lot of these were getting ready to open from the coronavirus. Yes, there is a right to protest, but there is no right to riot and loot. Maybe we should also concentrate on bringing to justice the looters, robbers, and actually murderers.