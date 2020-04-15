Writer seeks information for project on locksmith, safe collector

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am a locksmith and antique safe collector from Sheboygan.

I have been researching the inventions of Louis Keuck who spent his last years in Pleasant Prairie. Of particular interest would be an example of his work namely a rounded cylindrical safe he manufactured in Milwaukee around 1860.

I am appealing to area residents for any information that may lead to family members or objects relevant to my research. Thank you for your help. History belongs to everyone. I may be contacted at: amartin@antiquesafes.info

Todd Martin

Sheboygan

