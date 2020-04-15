Writer seeks information for project on locksmith, safe collector

I am a locksmith and antique safe collector from Sheboygan.
I have been researching the inventions of Louis Keuck who spent his last years in Pleasant Prairie. Of particular interest would be an example of his work namely a rounded cylindrical safe he manufactured in Milwaukee around 1860.
I am appealing to area residents for any information that may lead to family members or objects relevant to my research. Thank you for your help. History belongs to everyone. I may be contacted at: amartin@antiquesafes.info
Todd Martin
Sheboygan
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!