Writer seeks information for project on locksmith, safe collector
I am a locksmith and antique safe collector from Sheboygan.

I have been researching the inventions of Louis Keuck who spent his last years in Pleasant Prairie. Of particular interest would be an example of his work namely a rounded cylindrical safe he manufactured in Milwaukee around 1860.

I am appealing to area residents for any information that may lead to family members or objects relevant to my research. Thank you for your help. History belongs to everyone. I may be contacted at: amartin@antiquesafes.info

Todd Martin

Sheboygan

