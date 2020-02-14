Writer: Senate vote to acquit Trump a national disgrace

The recent vote by the U.S. Senate to acquit Donald Trump of blatant abuse of presidential power is a national disgrace. It reinforces my belief that our political representatives are violating their oath of office to uphold the Constitution.

Trump promised to Make America Great Again. It was just another of the many lies he has told to the sadly gullible American public. Now he is crowing like a rooster in the hen house. It's as if his innocence has been proven. He takes pride in demonstrating his lack of presidential decorum.

No wonder Americans are cynical about the state of our political process. My cynicism focuses on the Supreme Court decision that equated campaign contributions to the First Amendment Freedom of Speech. It corrupts the electoral process and the financial gain tempts many politicians to sacrifice their principles.

It seems like the Republican Party will never get over the two term elections of Barack Obama. They vowed to obstruct him while he was in office, violating Constitutional traditions.

We need a political justice approach like "the untouchables" to restore integrity in government and the balance of power between the executive and Congressional branches. I doubt whether the current conservative Supreme Court is capable of this challenge.