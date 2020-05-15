Writer: Sheriff needs to come see all the speeders

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am writing in regards to a VOP pertaining to speeding on 47th Avenue.

I also was sad that a pedestrian was badly injured by a speeder. And, yes it was just a matter of time. The 25 mph speed limit on 47th Avenue is just a joke to some. Fifty to 60 mph on our road is a daily occurrence.

I would like to invite the sheriff to come and sit on my front porch to see for himself what we are talking about. I am also witnessing cars and pickups going right through the four-way stop on 47th Avenue and Highway L.

Another VOP on the same day pertained to the lack of enforcement of the noise ordinance, another issue that should be dealt with.

Rudy Baker

Kenosha

