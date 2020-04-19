Writer: Shocked by lack of assistance for chambers, nonprofits

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It is wonderful that small businesses and individuals are getting some financial help from the government. I am shocked that there are few, if any, financial resources available to nonprofits categorized as 501(c)(6).

The Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce (as do all Chambers) falls into this category. This is the time our businesses need the most support and the Kenosha Area Chamber has stepped up for members and non-members alike. But, they are a nonprofit and depend on dues and events to pay employees and keep their doors open.

Members are struggling or unable to pay those dues right now, and obviously events are not happening. The Kenosha Area Chamber has been supporting the business community for over 104 years.

How can we let politics get in the way of helping Chambers and similar resources to stay afloat? Why is this not being covered across all media channels?

Kristen Kief

Kenosha

