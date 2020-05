× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I believe that they should vote on the proposal for Potawatomi developing something at the old dog track.

Because it was Potawatomi that stopped the other casino proposal that was offered to us 10 years ago, thanks to ex- Gov. Scott Walker.

And I think that the mayor should not jump into what Potawatomi wants to do right away.

Richard Schlater,

Kenosha

