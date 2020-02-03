Writer: 'Simple pleasures' lost in the mail

My mother recently turned 90. She is legally blind, doesn’t get out much and her circle of friends has significantly decreased. The little things — a birthday card, telephone call, etc. — are the gifts that have now become the most meaningful.

Our friend from the Madison area sent, via U.S. Postal Service, three separate birthday cards, each of which contained a sentiment that would be dear to my mother, as well as a little something tucked inside. It has now been three weeks since the cards were mailed and not one has been received.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Our mail is delivered to a separate locked box, part of a multi-box mail receptacle. How is it that three cards are lost? Could they have been delivered to the wrong box? Did someone take them?

Understandably, the USPS has taken a hit. However, it’s things like this that discourage people from continuing to use the postal service. And, if the mail was placed in the wrong box, “Shame on you!” to the person who received the cards in error and for stealing these simple pleasures from a 90-year old.

Jean Miller,

Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0