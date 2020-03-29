Writer: Somaville has long history of leadershp

I’m voting for Sharon Pomaville because Sharon has a long history of leadership in our community. She wants to expand her community service as supervisor representing District 20 (Paddock Lake and Salem Lakes) on the Kenosha County Board.

Sharon is a leader committed to ensuring that the citizens of Kenosha County and District 20 receive their fair share of government funding, in a fiscally responsible way, for each of our programs and projects. Her goals are to maintain parks and roads, enhance health and human services west of the interstate, and provide greater opportunity for jobs.

As a mother, a grandmother, and an executive director with budget and accounting experience, Sharon understands the need to be innovative with finances in order to provide the best possible outcomes for stakeholders (all of us). She wants citizens' voices to be a part of the decision-making process of the county board.

Sharon is not a politician. She is not associated with any political party and, as such, wants to be a voice of the people and for the people. Please support Sharon Pomaville for Kenosha County Board supervisor. She is a well experienced, yet fresh voice for Kenosha County government.

Michael Underhill

Paddock Lake

Former Kenosha Board Supervisor District 20

