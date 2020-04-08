Writer: Some in Washington trying to rush through 'surprise medical billing' changes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wisconsin’s doctors and hospitals are on the front line of responding to the coronavirus outbreak. They need our support. But I recently read that in this time of need, some in Washington are actually trying to pass legislation that would make it harder for doctors and providers to make it through this crisis and make it harder to find care.

Surprise medical billing legislation has been being debated for nearly a year now. It deserves thoughtful discussion and not brash attempts to rush it through in the midst of a crisis. Further, attempts by some to push through “fixes” that amount to government rate setting for surprise medical bills will do nothing but make it harder for Americans to find doctors when we need them the most.

Ideas to address surprise medical billing that involved negotiations between providers and insurance companies deserve an honest and thoughtful discuss, not an attempt to “never let a good crisis go to waste.” This crisis will pass and when it does, we must be sure that the policies enacted during it will not haunt us for years to come.

Kristi Koschkee

Pleasant Prairie

